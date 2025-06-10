Five Muslim cemeteries reclaimed in Osh city

Five Muslim cemeteries have been reclaimed in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The work was carried out within the framework of the order of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, concerning the reclamation and transfer of abandoned cemeteries closed 60-70 years ago.

The remains of the deceased have been transferred to other burial sites. The total area of ​​the burial grounds is 10 hectares. These are the cemeteries Zhapalak, Ozgur, Akgor, Mazhrumtal and Andizhan.

Reclamation work is currently underway at the Russian, Christian cemetery Khokhlovo. Its area is 4 hectares 10 ares.

Earlier, the mayor proposed moving the cemeteries outside Osh. According to him, there are 49 cemeteries with a total area of ​​200 hectares on the territory of the southern capital. Of these, 14 cemeteries are closed and no longer used for burials, while 35 are operational. This means that the city is surrounded by graves on all sides.