17:05
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Five Muslim cemeteries reclaimed in Osh city

Five Muslim cemeteries have been reclaimed in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The work was carried out within the framework of the order of Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, concerning the reclamation and transfer of abandoned cemeteries closed 60-70 years ago.

The remains of the deceased have been transferred to other burial sites. The total area of ​​the burial grounds is 10 hectares. These are the cemeteries Zhapalak, Ozgur, Akgor, Mazhrumtal and Andizhan.

Reclamation work is currently underway at the Russian, Christian cemetery Khokhlovo. Its area is 4 hectares 10 ares.

Earlier, the mayor proposed moving the cemeteries outside Osh. According to him, there are 49 cemeteries with a total area of ​​200 hectares on the territory of the southern capital. Of these, 14 cemeteries are closed and no longer used for burials, while 35 are operational. This means that the city is surrounded by graves on all sides.
link: https://24.kg/english/332185/
views: 149
Print
Related
Iskhak Masaliev demands investigation into legality of Lenin monument demolition
Dzhumabaev Street in Osh completely closed to traffic
Flagpole to be installed in Osh instead of Lenin monument
Construction of new recreation park begins on Isanov Street in Osh city
Former mayor of Osh city detained
New market in Osh: Total cost of construction is 550 million soms
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city
All markets in Osh to be relocated to new municipal market from July 1
Food products to be checked in stores of Osh after poisoning of schoolchildren
200 new playgrounds to be built in Osh city instead of old ones
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
16:27
Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institution Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institu...
16:23
Southern Highway to be closed in Bishkek on June 14 due to Night Run
15:51
New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory
15:36
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
15:27
Five Muslim cemeteries reclaimed in Osh city