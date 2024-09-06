12:45
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

More than 20 tons of clothing from Kyrgyzstan detained in Tyumen

Russian customs officers detected more than 20 tons of illegal children’s clothing in a truck traveling from Kyrgyzstan to the city of Tyumen for further sale. The press service of the Tyumen Customs reported.

During customs control on Russia-Kazakhstan border, a mobile group of customs officers found more than 76,000 units of children’s suits and sweatpants of foreign origin in a heavy truck. In addition, the accompanying documents contained incorrect information: the name and trademark of the goods did not correspond to reality.

«Based on the results of the inspection, the goods were recognized as illegally moved across the customs border of the EAEU and seized by the customs authority. The inspected person was offered to exercise the right to customs declaration of goods with the payment of customs duties and taxes established by the current federal law on customs regulation,» Deputy Head of the Tyumen Customs Alexander Voronov said.

The entrepreneur declared the goods and paid customs duties and taxes in the amount of more than 10.2 million rubles. The goods have been returned to the recipient in full.
link: https://24.kg/english/304228/
views: 163
Print
Related
Man tries to take 99,700 Swiss francs out of Kyrgyzstan without declaration
Experts discuss significant business issues of customs regulation in EAEU
Smuggling of about 4.5 tons of grapes from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Customs officers detain smuggled medicines from Tajikistan in Batken
Kyrgyzstan’s customs officers seize more than a ton of drugs from circulation
Two customs posts on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan border switched to 24/7 work mode
Illegal import of mutton from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Phone accessories illegally brought to Kyrgyzstan
Customs officers to be able to investigate criminal cases in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling from Uzbekistan for more than 500,000 soms stopped in Batken
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
12:06
Kyrgyz football player Odiljon Abdurakhmanov to continue his career in Vietnam Kyrgyz football player Odiljon Abdurakhmanov to continu...
11:57
Michele Placido invited to jury of film festivals in Kyrgyzstan
11:45
Road checkpoints between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed in Senate
11:24
Status of ex-president for Askar Akayev: Sadyr Japarov’s comment
11:05
World Cup Qualifiers: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran