Customs prevents import of 3.6 kilograms of prohibited fishing nets from China

Severnaya railway customs prevented an attempt to import synthetic fishing nets, which are prohibited for use, into Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
According to the press service, the violation was detected by employees of the department for combating smuggling, drug trafficking, and customs violations during an inspection of cargo at the Railway Station customs office.
The Customs Service is strengthening control over the import of prohibited fishing gear, including synthetic nets and electric fishing devices. These measures are aimed at protecting the ecosystem of Issyk-Kul Lake.