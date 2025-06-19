Customs prevents import of 3.6 kilograms of prohibited fishing nets from China

Severnaya railway customs prevented an attempt to import synthetic fishing nets, which are prohibited for use, into Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the violation was detected by employees of the department for combating smuggling, drug trafficking, and customs violations during an inspection of cargo at the Railway Station customs office.

«The prohibited products, weighing a total of 3.6 kilograms, arrived from China and were registered to the carrier T LLC. As the customs officers found out, the goods were ordered by Kyrgyzstanis L.A., B.R., M.E., and H.A. through an online marketplace. Currently, measures are being taken to bring those responsible to justice in accordance with the Kyrgyz Republic’s Code of Offenses,» the Customs Service reported.

The Customs Service is strengthening control over the import of prohibited fishing gear, including synthetic nets and electric fishing devices. These measures are aimed at protecting the ecosystem of Issyk-Kul Lake.