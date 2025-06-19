15:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Customs prevents import of 3.6 kilograms of prohibited fishing nets from China

Severnaya railway customs prevented an attempt to import synthetic fishing nets, which are prohibited for use, into Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the violation was detected by employees of the department for combating smuggling, drug trafficking, and customs violations during an inspection of cargo at the Railway Station customs office.

«The prohibited products, weighing a total of 3.6 kilograms, arrived from China and were registered to the carrier T LLC. As the customs officers found out, the goods were ordered by Kyrgyzstanis L.A., B.R., M.E., and H.A. through an online marketplace. Currently, measures are being taken to bring those responsible to justice in accordance with the Kyrgyz Republic’s Code of Offenses,» the Customs Service reported.

The Customs Service is strengthening control over the import of prohibited fishing gear, including synthetic nets and electric fishing devices. These measures are aimed at protecting the ecosystem of Issyk-Kul Lake.
link: https://24.kg/english/333335/
views: 94
Print
Related
Customs Service tightens control over import of prohibited fishing nets
Kyrgyzstan tightens phytosanitary control over imported watermelons and melons
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade declines, exports drop by 8.2 percent
Kyrgyz Customs reveals violation in temporary import of cargo plane from UAE
Kyrgyz businessmen allowed importing seed potatoes without duties
11,000 tons of potatoes imported from China to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan tightens quality control over imported watermelons and melons
Rosselkhoznadzor bans imports of bees from Kyrgyzstan to Bashkortostan
Over 13,000 kilograms of cattle by-products returned to Uzbekistan
China - largest importer of honey from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list Kyrgyzstan may be added to U.S. entry ban list
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C Heatwave warning: Air temperature in Kyrgyzstan to reach 41°C
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family
19 June, Thursday
14:59
Narynhydroenergostroy to increase authorized capital by 150 million soms Narynhydroenergostroy to increase authorized capital by...
14:52
Five Kyrgyz universities included in QS World University Rankings 2026
14:42
Tailing dump processing project launched at Kumtor mine
14:35
Customs prevents import of 3.6 kilograms of prohibited fishing nets from China
13:56
School of Great Opportunities for orphans to be opened in Bishkek