Man with lobsters from Vietnam detained at Ak-Zhol checkpoint

Violations of veterinary and sanitary standards were revealed at Ak-Zhol checkpoint in Chui region during an inspection of cargo arriving in Kyrgyzstan from Vietnam through Kazakhstan.

During the inspection, specialists found 36 live lobsters that did not meet the requirements of the EAEU. The import of such cargo into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic was deemed illegal.

Following the inspection, a return act was drawn up and the marine inhabitants were sent back to Kazakhstan through the same checkpoint.
link: https://24.kg/english/326380/
views: 233
