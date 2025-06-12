Kyrgyz Customs reveals violation in temporary import of cargo plane from UAE

Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan revealed a violation in the temporary import of a cargo plane from the UAE.

According to the press service of the department, during the inspection of the aircraft declared for re-export, discrepancies in the engine serial numbers were discovered. It was found out that the aircraft engines had been replaced, but the corresponding notification was not sent to the customs authorities, which contradicts Article 222 of the Customs Code of the EAEU, according to which temporarily imported vehicles must be kept in an unchanged condition.

According to the assessment, the state suffered damages in the amount of 4,363,212 soms. The materials were sent to the Investigative Department of the State Customs Service.

A criminal case was not opened, since the damage was fully compensated.