President holds meeting on draft law on religious organizations

The agreed new version of the draft law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» will be submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan for consideration. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov held a meeting on the new version of the draft law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Organizations» on September 5. It was also attended by Secretary of State Suyunbek Kasmambetov, head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Commission for Religious Affairs, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, experts, as well as members of the Ulema Council and well-known religious figures.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the draft law and expressed their opinions.

Sadyr Japarov noted that when developing this bill, it is necessary to take into account the interests of all sectors of society, and called on well-known ulemas to actively make proposals on the document submitted for public discussion.

At the same time, the President emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of the state and citizens, and also emphasized the need for religious figures to work in the spirit of unity, avoiding disunity.

Following the meeting, taking into account the opinions of all parties, the agreed version of the bill will be submitted to the Parliament for consideration.