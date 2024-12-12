18:35
USD 86.80
EUR 91.22
RUB 0.82
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in the first reading the draft laws «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations» and «On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts in the Religious Sphere».

Information about the documents was presented by the Director of the State Commission on Religious Affairs Azamat Yusupov.

The objective of the draft laws is to ensure the consistency of state policy in the religious sphere and improve the legislative framework.

The draft law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations» proposes to regulate the process of obtaining foreign religious education. In order to prevent and avoid the influence of destructive religious education abroad, as well as to collect statistics, persons wishing to receive foreign religious education have to coordinate their departure with the State Committee on Religious Affairs and the central governing body of the religious organization.

The draft law is aimed at legal regulation of the registration of religious facilities, registration (re-registration) of religious charitable foundations and the introduction of the concept of central governing bodies of religious organizations.

It is proposed to prohibit door-to-door (apartment-to-apartment) visits for the purpose of spreading or imposing religion.
link: https://24.kg/english/314014/
views: 108
Print
Related
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis assess religious situation in country as positive - survey
President Sadyr Japarov meets with religious leaders
Head of State Commission, U.S. Ambassador discuss rights of religious minorities
Law on slander: Committee of Parliament approves draft law in first reading
Director of State Commission on Religious Affairs dismissed in Kyrgyzstan
President holds meeting on draft law on religious organizations
Abdulaziz Zakirov: New bill does not limit the right to wear hijab
Authorities advocate ban on use of religion for political purposes
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
12 December, Thursday
18:07
Imports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 12.5 percent in 2024 Imports of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan decreased by 12...
18:01
15 hectares of land designated for cemetery privatized in Kara-Balta
17:54
Land plots of Turatali state market in Kara-Suu returned to state
17:48
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts draft law on religion in first reading
16:49
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters