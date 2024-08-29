Sale of alcohol to be restricted in Bishkek on Independence Day

A meeting of the coordinating commission for the prevention of offenses of the capital’s City Hall was held in Bishkek, chaired by the Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the meeting participants discussed issues of preparation and ensuring law and order, as well as security for the celebration of the 33rd anniversary of Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic and the readiness of educational institutions for the start of the school year.

Head of the Main Department of Internal Affairs for Bishkek Azamat Toktonaliev told about the planned work on August 31 at Ala-Too square. The square area will be divided into sectors, where law enforcement officers will be on duty.

Restrictions on vehicle traffic will also be introduced on the following sections:

Chui Avenue from Ibraimov Street to Togolok Moldo Street;

Frunze Street from Erkindik Boulevard to Togolok Moldo Street;

Orozbekov and Razzakov Streets from Frunze Street to Chui Avenue;

Partially Ibraimov Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street.

In addition, the sale of alcoholic beverages and drinking alcohol in public places will be prohibited, and measures will be taken to prevent spontaneous trade on the day of the celebration.

The mayor set the task of maximally ensuring the safety of citizens and guests of the capital during events.

Regarding the reconstruction of Ala-Too square, the head of the Capital Construction Department noted that the repair work will be completed by August 31.

Director of the Education Department of the City Hall Rakhat Musayeva told about the current state of educational institutions. At least 232 schools and kindergartens will operate in the 2024-2025 academic year, where 228,000 students will learn, including 20,780 first-graders. All institutions are provided with the necessary materials and medical supplies, and security is also organized.

Road marking work has been completed on 141 sections out of 232 near schools. The Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure and Bishkekasphaltservice municipal enterprise have been instructed to speed up the work.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed the Department of Organizational and Control Work to take this issue under daily control.