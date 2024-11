Kyrgyzstan increased imports of strong alcohol 1.8 times. The National Statistical Committee provided the data.

According to statistics, more than 1.639 million liters of strong alcoholic beverages worth a total of $9.05 million were imported to the Kyrgyz Republic from abroad for the first nine months of 2024. This is 0.72 million liters (+78.4 percent) and $0.9 million (+11 percent) more than in the same period last year.