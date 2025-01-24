Main celebrations on occasion of Independence Day to be held in Jalal-Abad

As part of a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on issues of development of the region.

It was announced that all the main celebrations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic this year will be held in Jalal-Abad.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that, on the instructions of the President, the celebration of Independence Day on August 31 is planned in Jalal-Abad region.

The issues of preparation for large-scale festive events were discussed, and a draft concept of the program was presented.

This year, more than 30 enterprises, social and infrastructure facilities are planned to be opened in the region.

The state and local authorities were given instructions to ensure high-quality organization of the country’s Independence Day celebration, to assist domestic and foreign investors in the implementation of investment projects, as well as on other issues of socio-economic and infrastructure development of the region.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also got acquainted with the progress of construction of residential complexes in Jalal-Abad, implemented by the State Mortgage Company. Apartments will be provided to participants of Menin Uyum state housing program as «Social Mortgage», «Preferential Mortgage», «Affordable Mortgage», as well as within the framework of the shared housing construction mechanism.