Record alcohol production growth registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

The State Agency for Control over Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol and Alcoholic Beverages summed up the results of 2024, reporting record-breaking figures for domestic alcohol production.

According to the agency, production volume reached 85.45 million liters in 2024 — the highest figure since 2014. Production has grown by approximately 300 percent over four years, up from 28,566 million liters in 2020.

Beer and vodka accounted for the largest share of total production: beer — 51,292 million liters, vodka — 15,999 million liters.

The amount of excise tax paid also reached a record high, totaling 4,289 billion soms, including 550.9 million soms from imports from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries.

Alcohol imports in 2024 amounted to 17,624 million liters, which is 4.8 times less than domestic production. Of these, 14,623 million liters came from the EAEU countries, and 3.01 million liters — from third countries.

At year-end, domestic production accounted for 81 percent of the alcohol industry, while imports made up 19 percent. The total volume of alcoholic beverages on the market reached 92,161 million liters, compared to 85,293 million liters in 2023, when domestic production accounted for 82 percent and imports 18 percent.
