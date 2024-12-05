13:16
Alcohol producers ask for delay in replacement of excise stamps

Representatives of alcoholic beverage production companies are asking the government to postpone the process of replacing excise stamps. They announced this at a press conference.

According to Andrey Ivanov, a representative of KRG Spirits LLC, it takes a long time to re-stick excise stamps.

«We are asking for six months for re-sticking, and also to allow us to sell products manufactured in 2024. In addition, we are asking for permission to change the excise in batches, that is, gradually,» he said.

Andrei Ivanov added that the postponement will give the opportunity to operate under normal conditions.

Recall, the Tax Service decided to replace excise stamps on alcoholic beverages from the 2023 design with new ones of 2024 design. The department confirmed that the order had already been signed. However, this caused discontent among businessmen. The Association of Carriers appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to reconsider this decision, and companies began removing alcoholic products from store shelves across the country.
