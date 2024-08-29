09:40
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed to traffic on August 31

Temporary restrictions on vehicle traffic will be introduced in Bishkek on some sections of the streets on the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, August 31. The press service of the Patrol Police Department reported.

The following streets will be closed:

— Chui Avenue from Togolok Moldo Street to Ibraimov Street;

— Frunze Street from Togolok Moldo to Erkindik Boulevard;

— Ibraimov Street from Frunze Street to Chui Avenue.

 «In addition, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on Orozbekov and Razzakov Streets, on the section from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street. Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — Manas Avenue and Baytik Baatyr — Abdrakhmanov Street — during the passage of the motorcade,» the statement says.
