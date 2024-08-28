14:25
President supports concert of foreign stars on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day

The head of state commented to Kabar news agency on the situation with holding a free concert by foreign stars on Independence Day in Bishkek. Sadyr Japarov noted in the interview that the desire of foreign artists to hold a concert for free was an unexpected, but pleasant surprise.

«When the Minister of Culture told me about this, I was really happy. Previously, there were many foreigners, who did not even know where Kyrgyzstan was. Now, if they want to congratulate us on independence and hold a concert for our people, we should happily accept such an offer,» Japarov noted.

Regarding the artists’ desire to perform for free, the president said: «They said that they would come and perform without a fee. I was only happy about this: «May God bless them.» «Of course, we will provide them with accommodation and food. We are hospitable people,» Japarov added.

Addressing the criticism voiced by some politicians and their supporters, Japarov noted that these issues are raised by people who «have no intelligence and cannot see beyond their noses.» He also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is beginning to attract the attention of the international community.

«This issue is raised by stupid, short-sighted politicians. And zombie people listen to them. Remember, there were those, who used to say that no one in the world knows us, no one would come to us. Now, thank God, everything has changed. Now they not only know about us, but they have begun to reckon with us. Visits of presidents of world powers are expected next year. Even neighboring countries set us at naught before. Therefore, we should not pay attention to provocateurs. Let those, who do not want to listen, not listen. We will not force anyone,» the president added.
link: https://24.kg/english/303315/
views: 177
