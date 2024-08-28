Construction Agency completes construction of 2 schools, kindergarten in Osh

State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services has completed the construction of two schools and one kindergarten in Osh region. The press service of the agency reported.

Abdiyev school for 150 students in Karake village in Nookat district, a secondary educational institution for 225 students in Achy village and a kindergarten for 60 children in Toloikon village, Kara-Suu district are ready to open their doors to students and children by the beginning of the school year.

The state agency plans to commission more than 50 facilities, including 20 schools, ten kindergartens and 20 healthcare and water supply facilities by September. In addition, 100 facilities will be completed by the end of the year, which are timed to the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

In total, the agency plans to commission at least 200 facilities by the end of the year. But, according to the head of the agency, Nurdan Oruntaev, it depends on funding.