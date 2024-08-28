14:25
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Construction Agency completes construction of 2 schools, kindergarten in Osh

State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services has completed the construction of two schools and one kindergarten in Osh region. The press service of the agency reported.

Abdiyev school for 150 students in Karake village in Nookat district, a secondary educational institution for 225 students in Achy village and a kindergarten for 60 children in Toloikon village, Kara-Suu district are ready to open their doors to students and children by the beginning of the school year.

The state agency plans to commission more than 50 facilities, including 20 schools, ten kindergartens and 20 healthcare and water supply facilities by September. In addition, 100 facilities will be completed by the end of the year, which are timed to the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

In total, the agency plans to commission at least 200 facilities by the end of the year. But, according to the head of the agency, Nurdan Oruntaev, it depends on funding.
link: https://24.kg/english/303301/
views: 186
Print
Related
27 schools, 13 kindergartens planned to be commissioned by September 1
About 30,000 students to learn in nine schools being built by Russia
School built for 67 million soms opened in Azhek village
Construction of 80 percent of schools completed in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
School for 225 students to be built in Frunze village, Issyk-Kul region
189 schools built in Kyrgyzstan for three years
New school for 375 students opened in Jalal-Abad
Akylbek Japarov participates in opening new school in Uzgen district
New school to be built in Bakai-Ata village for 132 million soms
Store turned into school for 180 children in Ak-Kochkor village
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
28 August, Wednesday
14:11
Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29 Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August...
14:04
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides to regulate work of taxis
12:25
Tax authorities extend working hours for three days
12:22
Resuscitation specialist injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
12:15
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft