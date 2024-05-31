14:56
Construction of 80 percent of schools completed in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, as part of a working trip to Osh region, took part in the opening of a school named after M. Teshebaev in Kara-Dobo village, Kara-Suu district. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The educational institution is designed for 275 students. Construction of the school began nine years ago.

Akylbek Japarov noted that construction of 80 percent of educational institutions, which have been built for many years, has been completed. He said that the country’s economic growth contributes to the development of all areas, including education. At least 214 new schools have been built in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years.

To increase the income of the population, we increased wages of more than 365,000 people, including teachers, doctors, state and municipal employees, and workers in other industries. Over three years, more than 3,000 soms were added to the pensions of more than 700,000 pensioners.

Akylbek Japarov

He addressed students who are graduating from school this year and urged them to make their choice of profession and higher education institution seriously.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also took part in the opening of secondary schools in Uzgen and Nookat districts online.
