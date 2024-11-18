School worth 118 million soms opened in Uch-Bai village in Osh region

A grand opening of a new school named after T. Zulpuev took place in Uch-Bai village, Nookat district of Osh region. Its construction was completed using funds from the republican budget. The State Agency for Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.

Work on the construction of the educational institution began in 2022, and the cost of the project was 118 million soms. It is designed for 275 students and includes three blocks of a two-story educational building, a sports hall and a crossway connection.

The new building has not only classrooms for basic subjects, but also specialized rooms for biology, chemistry, physics, as well as a computer room and a labor room. The sports hall has changing rooms and showers for boys and girls. The total area of ​​​​the school is 1,660 square meters.