10:48
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

School worth 118 million soms opened in Uch-Bai village in Osh region

A grand opening of a new school named after T. Zulpuev took place in Uch-Bai village, Nookat district of Osh region. Its construction was completed using funds from the republican budget. The State Agency for Construction, Housing and Communal Services reported.

Work on the construction of the educational institution began in 2022, and the cost of the project was 118 million soms. It is designed for 275 students and includes three blocks of a two-story educational building, a sports hall and a crossway connection.

The new building has not only classrooms for basic subjects, but also specialized rooms for biology, chemistry, physics, as well as a computer room and a labor room. The sports hall has changing rooms and showers for boys and girls. The total area of ​​​​the school is 1,660 square meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/311413/
views: 111
Print
Related
School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov
Construction Agency completes construction of 2 schools, kindergarten in Osh
27 schools, 13 kindergartens planned to be commissioned by September 1
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to create online school
About 30,000 students to learn in nine schools being built by Russia
School to be built in Jalal-Abad region for 132.6 million soms
Karakol city needs new school
School built for 67 million soms opened in Azhek village
Construction of 80 percent of schools completed in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
Online enrollment in first grade starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport
Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement Turkey severs all relations with Israel - Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024 Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan shows decline in October 2024
18 November, Monday
10:44
Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark crowned Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark crowned Miss Univer...
10:22
Ural Federal University to train specialists for Kyrgyzstan
10:17
Assol Moldokmatova proposes to hold Chingiz Aitmatov Forum in Belarus
10:03
Film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Gorkut Ata International Festival
09:59
СОР29: Emergencies Ministry about disaster risk reduction in Kyrgyzstan
16 November, Saturday
17:45
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing program of cooperation with Green Climate Fund
17:28
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0