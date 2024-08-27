Kyrgyz banks seek new foreign ties after Kookmin Bank restrictions

After Kookmin Bank imposed restrictions on currency transactions, financial institutions of Kyrgyzstan began to actively seek new foreign partners. Aida Karabaeva, an official representative of the National Bank, said.

She noted that payments are made as usual, as banks already have correspondent accounts with other countries. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan helps commercial banks establish new ties, including those from Europe and the U.S., to ensure the stability of financial services in the future.

«We said that commercial banks are taking a number of actions to find new correspondent relationships and establish ties. The National Bank also contributes to this and helps financial institutions. This work has been and will be carried out to make payments and provide services,» Aida Karabaeva concluded.