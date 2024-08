Azat Kozubekov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding order.

Azat Kozubekov is 37 years old. Previously, he headed the Department of Monetary and Credit Operations of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, the President reprimanded the Chairman of the National Bank Melis Turgunbaev, his deputies Manas Zhakypov and Kaiyp Kulenbekov were dismissed from their posts.