Some Bishkek streets to be closed to traffic on August 30-31

Traffic will be restricted on some sections of the streets in Bishkek due to preparations for and celebration of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Traffic will be restricted in the following areas:

— Temporary restrictions on the passage of cars will be periodically introduced on Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue on August 30;

— Temporary restrictions on traffic will be imposed on sections of Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Abdrakhmanov Street, Kievskaya Street and Manas Avenue on August 31.

Law enforcement officers ask city residents and guests of the capital to take these measures with understanding and plan their travel routes in advance during these days.