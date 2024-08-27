16:29
Kyrgyzstan to supply potatoes to large retail chain in Uzbekistan

The Trade Mission of Kyrgyzstan is concluding a contract for the export of potatoes with one of the large retail chains in Uzbekistan. The press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

According to it, the trade representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Uzbekistan Almaz Temirbekov provided five varieties of potatoes from the Kyrgyz Republic as samples and voiced the readiness to provide the necessary support in import and concluding a contract with Kyrgyz supplier companies.

«Three deliveries per week, 60 tons each, have been preliminarily agreed upon. Both parties intend to have a long-term partnership and seasonal deliveries,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/303203/
views: 201
