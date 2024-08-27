Agreement on CIS Money Laundering Risk Assessment Center takes effect

An agreement on the establishment of the International Center for Assessing the Risks of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism has entered into force for Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the document was signed in Bishkek on October 13, 2023 by Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

«Considering the international nature and current scale of money laundering and financing of terrorist activities that pose a threat to the security of the CIS member states, attaching great importance to the development of cooperation, coordination of interaction and the adoption of measures to minimize the detected risks, the creation of the center implies further improvement of cooperation between the CIS member states in the field of combating money laundering and financing of terrorist activities, supporting effective interstate information interaction through the work of financial intelligence units and ensuring the implementation of a supranational risk assessment in this area,» the document says.

The International Center is an international information system for organizing operational interaction between financial intelligence units of the CIS countries in order to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Its main functions include ensuring secure information exchange, interaction between financial intelligence units of the Commonwealth states to accumulate, process and analyze the necessary information.

Organizational, technical and information support for the activities of center is provided by Rosfinmonitoring.