Sponsors to pay for festive concert on Ala-Too square

A festive concert on Ala-Too square on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day will be organized at the expense of sponsors. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a gala concert with the participation of domestic and foreign artists will be held on Ala-Too square in Bishkek on August 31. Stas Mikhailov, Philipp Kirkorov, Lyusya Chebotina, Bosson (author of the hit «One in a Million») and the Italian singer and composer IN-GRID will take part in the big concert.

The press service emphasized that they do not know the artists’ fees. They promised to provide information later.