22:18
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Sponsors to pay for festive concert on Ala-Too square

A festive concert on Ala-Too square on Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day will be organized at the expense of sponsors. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy told 24.kg news agency.

Recall, a gala concert with the participation of domestic and foreign artists will be held on Ala-Too square in Bishkek on August 31. Stas Mikhailov, Philipp Kirkorov, Lyusya Chebotina, Bosson (author of the hit «One in a Million») and the Italian singer and composer IN-GRID will take part in the big concert.

The press service emphasized that they do not know the artists’ fees. They promised to provide information later.
link: https://24.kg/english/303142/
views: 229
Print
Related
Independence Day: Kirkorov, Mikhailov, Amirchik to perform on Ala-Too square
Main festive events on Independence Day to be held in Bishkek
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater visit four European countries with concerts
Concert of Iranian musicians to take place in Bishkek
Russian Drama Theater invites Bishkek residents to Christmas concert
Concert of Maxim Galkin canceled in Kazakhstan
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
President participates in Independence Day celebrations in Osh city
Diplomats of foreign countries arrive in Osh city
Independence Day celebration: Center of Bishkek to be closed
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
26 August, Monday
17:52
Sponsors to pay for festive concert on Ala-Too square Sponsors to pay for festive concert on Ala-Too square...
17:47
Price of coal increased at Kara-Keche field
17:43
State Construction Agency renews license of Aalam Stroy LLC
16:20
Mural on Kyrgyz epic theme appears at Manas International Airport
15:57
New mayor of Kara-Kul appointed