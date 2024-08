Talaibek Konkobaev has been relieved of the post of mayor of Kara-Kul based on a submitted letter of resignation. The press service of the President reported.

The order was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

Talaibek Konkobaev was appointed to the post of mayor of Kara-Kul on June 29, 2022.

By another order, Nurtilek Orozbaev was appointed mayor of Kara-Kul.

He is 33 years old. He previously held the post of Speaker of the Jalal-Abad City Council.