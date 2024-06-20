Head of Cabinet tells about benefits of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

The construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata HPP-1 will not increase the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, these two major construction projects are being carried out within the framework of a public-private partnership.

«This is a very important historical event. The issue has been discussed since 1996; the first memorandum was signed in 1997. With the construction of the railway we will turn into a transit country. From 7 to 13 million tons of cargo will be transported per year along the railway, and we will benefit from transit. In addition, we will provide short access to the ocean and establish trade relations with the countries of the Middle East and Europe,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The Kyrgyz Republic intends to take a loan from Chinese banks for the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The total cost of the project is $4,700 billion.