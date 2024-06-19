18:01
EFSR forecasts GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan at 4.8 percent in 2024

Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2024 will amount to 4.8 percent (down from 6.2 percent in 2023). This forecast was presented by economists of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSR) Evgeny Zhevnov and Dmitry Kudryashov.

During the meeting of the Coordinating Council of Development Partners of the Kyrgyz Republic, the EFSR experts presented current assessments of the macroeconomic situation and forecasts for the country. They believe that the republic’s economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2025 and by 4 percent — in 2026.

«The main factors contributing to the economic slowdown include a decline in gold production, accumulated reserves and public investment. However, domestic and external demand is expected to support the economy. The decline in global food prices and restrictive monetary policies are anticipated to bring inflation down to the National Bank’s target range of 5–7 percent in the medium term,» EFSD stressed.

It was noted that the EFSD is launching a Systematic Economic Monitoring (SEM) of its member countries. The Fund is one of the first regional financial arrangements in the world to be endowed with such powers by its member states. In addition to diagnosing threats to economic stability, the SEM will help prioritize the structural and institutional changes needed to sustain economies over the long term.
link: https://24.kg/english/297046/
