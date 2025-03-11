14:38
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 205.5 billion soms in the first two months of 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) for January — February 2025 totaled 205.5 billion soms. The press service of the National Statistical Committee reported.

Compared to January — February 2024, GDP increased by 10.7 percent.

Industrial output reached 104.7 billion soms, which is 14.7 percent more than in January — February 2024.

Industrial growth is due to an increase in production of:

  • Refined petroleum products (increase of 2.3 times);
  • Food products, beverages and tobacco products (1.6 times);
  • Pharmaceutical products (by 41.8 percent);
  • Rubber, plastic products and construction materials (by 24.6 percent);
  • Wood and paper products, printing products (by 21.4 percent);
  • Basic metals (by 3.2 percent);
  • Textiles and clothing (by 1.7 percent).
