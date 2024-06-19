Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to begin in October

Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will begin in October this year. Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, Azamat Sakiev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, construction will last about six years.

«To confirm this, we signed a roadmap, where we clearly indicated the terms by which the joint venture will operate,» Azamat Sakiev said.

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova asked for more detailed information about this roadmap.

Azamat Sakiev noted that today’s ratification of the agreement between the Governments of China, Uzbekistan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in promoting China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project gives the parties an opportunity to establish a joint venture.

Further, according to the official, the parties intend to sign an investment agreement. This is scheduled for September 2024.

The office for coordinating the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway was opened in Bishkek in January 2023. It coordinates joint measures to speed up construction work. The Design and Survey Institute of China Railway Construction Corporation is developing a feasibility study for the project.

The total cost of the project is $4,700 billion. The Kyrgyz Republic intends to take a loan from Chinese banks for the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.