Parliament approves agreement on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

Deputies ratified agreements between the Government of the People’s Republic of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in joint promotion of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Yrysbek Bariev presented information about the bill. According to him, the new railway corridor will become the southern branch of the Eurasian continental bridge and will open access to the markets of Southeast, Western Asia and the Middle East countries.

The route will be able to ensure the delivery of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East, including Turkey and further to the European Union. The project will ensure increased competitiveness in the international transit transportation market by reducing the distance and time of cargo delivery.

Having considered the issue, the deputies approved the bill ratifying the agreement in three readings at once.

The office for coordinating the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway was opened in Bishkek in January 2023. It coordinates joint measures to speed up construction work. The Design and Survey Institute of China Railway Construction Corporation is developing a feasibility study for the project.

The total cost of the project is $4,700 billion. The Kyrgyz Republic intends to take a loan from Chinese banks for the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.
