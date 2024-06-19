12:55
Survey shows high concern of Kyrgyzstanis about climate change

About 59 percent of Kyrgyzstanis prioritize environmental protection over economic growth. The results of a survey conducted by the World Bank within the framework of Life in Transition Survey (LiTS) project say. Presentation of the results under the title «Prospects for Climate Change: Beliefs, Challenges and Recommendations» took place on June 18 in Bishkek.

According to the results of the survey, about 78 percent of respondents believe that climate change is a real problem. At the same time, 62 percent believe that climate change is caused directly by human activity. 79 percent of respondents in Kyrgyzstan also believe that climate change will affect them, and 89 percent believe it will affect the lives of their children.

«About 59 percent of respondents in Kyrgyzstan prioritize environmental protection over economic growth. More than half of respondents support policies to reduce greenhouse emissions. However, despite concerns about climate change, they do not prioritize it for investment over other national issues such as health, education and job creation,» Metin Nebiler, economist at the World Bank’s Global Poverty and Equity Practice, said.
