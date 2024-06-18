Activist Aftandil Zhorobekov placed under house arrest

The Leninsky District Court considered the issue of a preventive measure for an activist Aftandil Zhorobekov on June 15. The investigators asked to extend his arrest until July 4. Kylym Shamy Public Foundation reported.

Lawyer Zhanysh Barakov noted in his petition that the examination did not reveal any appeals in the publications of Aftandil Zhorobekov. The judge granted the defense’s request and changed the measure of restraint to house arrest.

«Aftandil is under house arrest, and the investigators continue to work on the case,» the statement says.

Aftandil Zhorobekov is the organizer of a peaceful rally in defense of the state flag. He announced a car rally, which was supposed to take place on December 2, 2023, but the police prevented the participants and the rally did not take place. On December 9, the activist announced a peaceful rally in the park named after Maxim Gorky. He was detained and placed in pre-trial detention center No. 1 on the eve of this rally.