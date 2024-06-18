32 Kyrgyzstanis transferred to serve sentences in their home country in 2024

At least 32 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been transferred from foreign countries to Kyrgyzstan to further serve their sentences since the beginning of 2024. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Including 29 Kyrgyz citizens were transferred from Russia, 2 — from Kazakhstan, 1 — from Tajikistan. Other 43 people, including 40 from the Russian Federation and 1 from the Republic of Kazakhstan, are at the stage of transfer to the Kyrgyz Republic.

«All applications of convicted persons for serving sentences in their home country received by the foreign institutions of Kyrgyzstan are promptly sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further consideration. At the same time, close relatives of Kyrgyzstanis convicted in foreign countries also have the opportunity to directly apply to the main supervisory body with a petition on the issue of their transfer to Kyrgyzstan for further serving their sentence,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.