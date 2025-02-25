Individuals even with expunged conviction to be barred from holding high office

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) is proposing amendments to several legislative acts of the Kyrgyz Republic to introduce additional requirements for candidates seeking high-level government positions. The draft law has been submitted for public discussion.

«The bill prioritizes public interest and moral-ethical values in forming the country’s top leadership. It aims to prevent individuals whose past unlawful actions — regardless of whether their convictions have been expunged or cleared — from accessing high-level state positions, as these actions may cast doubt on their integrity and their ability to act solely in the interests of the state and its citizens,» the state committee explained.

The SCNS asserts that individuals with even expunged or cleared convictions should not be eligible to run for the presidency, become a member of Parliament (Zhogorku Kenesh), serve on or lead the Central Election Commission, join the Cabinet of Ministers, or act as an auditor for the Chamber of Accounts.

«Current constitutional laws already provide grounds for denying registration to candidates with unexpunged or uncleared convictions. The proposed expansion of restrictions aims to cover a broader range of cases where a conviction — or the termination of a criminal case on non-exonerating grounds — might raise doubts about a candidate’s integrity and reliability,» the background statement says.

The bill’s authors emphasize that public trust in legislative and executive authorities, as well as in state bodies with special status, depends directly on the personal qualities and reputation of their representatives.

«A criminal record (even one that has been expunged or cleared) is often perceived by society as a lack of integrity or a sign of potential abuse of power. Prohibiting individuals with past convictions — even expunged or cleared — or those whose criminal cases were closed on non-exonerating grounds from holding high-level state positions will strengthen public confidence in state institutions,» the document says.

The SCNS added that the bill is aimed at strengthening the state policy in matters of combating corruption.

«Individuals with criminal records inherently fall into a high-risk category for reoffending, especially in cases involving abuse of power or corruption. Excluding them from the nomination and appointment process for key positions enhances the fight against corruption. While the principle of rehabilitating convicts and reintegrating them into society remains important, high-level state positions require an extraordinary level of public trust. The state, guided by the Constitution and the will of the people, has the right to set stricter requirements for those who will make decisions of national significance and shape the future of millions of citizens,» the SCNS statement reads.

The proposed bill is seen as an essential and timely measure to bolster public trust in Kyrgyzstan’s state institutions, increase officials’ accountability, and establish high standards of political and professional ethics. An expunged or cleared conviction should not prevent a citizen from living freely, but when it comes to access to high-level state positions, the interests of society and the state must take precedence, SCNS concluded.