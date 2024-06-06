Kyrgyzstan – Malaysia match: More than 2,000 policemen to provide security

At least 2,600 officers of the capital’s garrison will be involved in ensuring security during Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia football match. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The match of the fifth round of qualifying round for the World Cup 2026 will take place today, June 6, at the Dolon Omurzakov stadium.

«Dear fans! The Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital urges you not to violate public order and norms of generally accepted behavior. An earnest request — do not carry prohibited items with you into the stadium,» the statement reads.

Inspectors of the Patrol Police Service will close some streets a few hours before the match. Accordingly, before the game, canine teams will check the stadium and adjacent areas for explosive and suspicious items. More than 15,000 fans are expected to attend the match.