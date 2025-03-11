Football players from Kyrgyzstan take 3rd place at CAFA U17 tournament

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) took third place at the international CAFA tournament, which ended in Dushanbe. The Football Association reported on social media.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won the first match with the team of Tajikistan, then lost to the team of Iran and played a draw with the football players from Uzbekistan.

The matches were held in one round. The winner was determined by the largest number of points. In the final protocol, the team of Uzbekistan took the first place, the team of Iran — the second.

The Kyrgyzstanis also received the Fair Play award.