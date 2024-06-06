Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic due to football match

Some streets will be closed for traffic due to Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia football match in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

According to it, the following streets will be temporarily closed today, June 6, from 2 p.m. until the end of the sporting event (the match will start at 9 p.m.):

— Togolok Moldo street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street;

— Frunze Street from Isanov Street to Panfilov Street.

The Patrol Police Service asks citizens and guests of the capital to plan their travel routes in advance and take these measures with understanding.