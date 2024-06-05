Kazakhstan’s businessman put on wanted list

Kazakhstan’s businessman, owner of Vertex Gold company, Vladimir Dzhumanbaev, was put on the wanted list. The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

As part of the investigative and operational activities based on the materials of pre-trial proceedings on money laundering, facts of financing the activities of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek, who was a member of the international criminal group Brotherly Circle, by a businessman from Kazakhstan were established.

In particular, Vladimir Dzhumanbaev had a company in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, V.G.C. LLC, engaged in gold mining, beneficiation of ores and precious metals, employees of which, in the period from 2021 to 2023, as part of financing the activities of the organized crime group, transferred monthly 1 million soms each to Kamchybek Asanbek at the direction of Dzhumanbaev.

At the same time, Vladimir Dzhumanbaev repeatedly met with Kamchybek Asanbek at Bars recreation center in Issyk-Kul region, where he arrived by private plane.

The SCNS noted that as part of the investigation, facts of entering false information about gold ore mining and reporting data to the government bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to conceal the real income indicators in the activities of the company V.G.C. LLC, were established. Damage to the republican budget was caused on a particularly large scale.

Based on the collected materials, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia against Vladimir Dzhumanbaev by a decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, and he was also put on the wanted list for criminal prosecution.