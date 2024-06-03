16:34
Mexico elects its first female president

Early official results show that representative of the ruling party National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and former mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum gained more than 57.32 percent of votes. DW reports, citing Instituto Nacional Electoral of Mexico.

DW
Claudia Sheinbaum

The closest rival of Claudia Sheinbaum, Xochitl Galvez, from the alliance of right-wing parties Strength and Heart for Mexico won 29.86 percent of the votes. Third candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez scored 10.46 percent.

Claudia Sheinbaum will become the first female president in Mexico’s history. This fact is particularly significant in the country, where gender-based violence is widespread. Sheinbaum, 61, is the granddaughter of Jewish immigrants who fled Europe. She served as Mexico City’s environment secretary in the early 2000s and was elected mayor of the city in 2018.
