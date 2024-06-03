Literary Kyrgyzstan magazine not to be published anymore

At the meeting of the editorial board of the magazine, the editor-in-chief Alexander Ivanov and his deputy Svetlana Suslova made a statement about the termination of the activities of Literary Kyrgyzstan LLC, the sole founders of which they have been since 1996. Official account of the magazine on Facebook reports.

«Among the reasons for this decision are named: weak inflow of young and fresh creative forces in literary life, waning interest of readers to the printed word of the magazine, chronic unprofitability of the LLC and deteriorating health of the founders themselves,» the statement says.

According to the authors, well-known writers were offered to head Literary Kyrgyzstan magazine, but they refused.

Alexander Ivanov and Svetlana Suslova expressed their gratitude to the members of the editorial board for many years of joint work and noted that active authors and loyal readers of the magazine also deserve great gratitude.

«In Soviet times the magazine was subsidized by the state and was a body of the Union of Writers and the Central Committee of the Komsomol of the republic. After the abolition of all subsidies, we took this burden upon ourselves. And today we are only talking about the cessation of publication of printed products of our LLC, and not about the existence of the magazine as a whole,» the authors posted.

Members of the editorial board were invited to discuss the issue of creating an electronic version of Literary Kyrgyzstan magazine.

Literary Kyrgyzstan — is a literary-artistic and socio-political magazine published in Bishkek in Russian since 1955.