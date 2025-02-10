14:40
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America

Elon Musk has called for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America.

The United States should shut down Radio Liberty and Voice of America because no one listens to them and about a billion dollars a year, collected by American taxpayers, are spent on their operation, he said.

Recall, the billionaire is currently the head of DOGE (the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency).

Radio Liberty is an international non-profit broadcasting organization funded by the United States government. The trustee is the United States Agency for Global Media. It declares its mission «to promote democratic values ​​and institutions by reaching out to audiences in countries where freedom of the press is restricted by the authorities or has not yet become the norm of public life.»
