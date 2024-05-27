17:30
Rahmon congratulates head of KR on 20th anniversary of partnership agreement

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of signing of the agreement on good neighborly and partnership relations between the two countries. The press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported this.

«This basic document, having strengthened the legal foundations of relations between our countries in the new conditions of statehood, has created favorable preconditions for the development of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. I am confident that the practical implementation of the provisions of the agreement will continue to serve the effective promotion of this process based on the principles of constructivism, friendly ties, good neighborliness, mutual respect and mutual trust,» the telegram reads.

In this context, I emphasize the interest of the Tajik side in continuing the interstate dialogue between the two countries and further joint efforts to consistently develop the multifaceted ties of the parties.

Emomali Rahmon

He wished Sadyr Japarov good health and success in his government activities, and the people of Kyrgyzstan — sustainable peace and stability, progress and prosperity.
link: https://24.kg/english/295116/
views: 146
