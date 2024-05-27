17:30
15 students with HIV study at Osh State University

There are about 15 students with HIV studying at the Osh State University. Rector of the university, Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament.

According to him, these students are exempt from tuition fees for two years.

«In addition, eight students are orphans. They are also completely exempt from paying tuition fees,» Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov said.

Deputy Vinera Raimbachaeva added that the parents of a student with HIV contacted her. «They said that their child was not allowed to take the exams because he did not pay the tuition fee. To pay for tuition, parents had to take a loan,» she said.

The deputy asked the Deputy Minister to take this issue under control.
