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 Bishkek students develop nuclear medicine projects at hackathon

The national stage of the international student championship Global Hackatom was held in Bishkek. The theme was «Nuclear Technologies for Life and Health.» More than 75 students from five universities in Kyrgyzstan participated in the event.

It took place on May 13-14 at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU). Over the course of 24 hours, 13 teams worked on practical cases in nuclear medicine.

Students from KRSU, Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University, and Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy participated in the championship.

The program was divided into two sections. On the first day, lectures were given by experts from Kyrgyzstan and Russia on medical physics and nuclear medicine. On the second day, the teams presented their projects to a panel of experts.

The Hot Spot team from the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy won. The students developed a system for assessing the effectiveness and feasibility of positron emission tomography and computed tomography. The team will represent Kyrgyzstan in the international finals of the championship, which will be held in the fall of 2026.

During the event, an agreement was also signed between Tomsk Polytechnic University and KRSU to launch a joint educational program in Medical Physics.
link: https://24.kg/english/374081/
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