Leninsky District Court leaves issue of Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy’s release open

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek heard a motion filed by journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy’s lawyers to dismiss the criminal case and order her immediate release. A decision on this matter has not yet been made; the court left the motion pending.

Previously, the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic overturned the previous court verdicts and sent the case to the Leninsky District Court for a new trial.

In the new trial, the defense is insisting on a complete dismissal of the criminal prosecution, citing, among other things, the opinions of international organizations. In particular, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found the journalist’s arrest unlawful and called for her release.

The lawyers are seeking the immediate release of Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy from custody for the duration of the case review.

The journalist and head of Temirov LIVE project was arrested in January 2024 and subsequently sentenced to six years in prison on charges of inciting mass unrest.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the sentence, the case is being reconsidered, while the issue of her preventive measure and possible release remains unresolved.