Amnesty International: Highly restrictive NGO legislation must be vetoed

International human rights organization Amnesty International urges to veto a highly restrictive «foreign representatives» legislation passed by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The organization said in its statement.

«The passing of this legislation by parliament is deeply troubling. We have witnessed, over a decade ago in Russia and across the region, how similar legislation laid the groundwork for the systematic dismantling of civil society. This move not only undermines the right to freedom of association and threatens the independence of NGOs but also erodes the very fabric of the once vibrant civil society in Kyrgyzstan,» Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said.

She believes that the President can, and should, veto this legislation.

«It is crucial for international partners of Kyrgyzstan to remind its government and lawmakers what freedom of association means in practice, and compel them to immediately engage in meaningful dialogue with civil society organizations so that this harmful legislative initiative does not become law. It is the government’s obligation to ensure that human rights are universally respected and enjoyed, so that people’s lives are improved — particularly the lives of the most marginalized,» Marie Struthers added.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».