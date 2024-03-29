13:45
Amnesty International Secretary General calls to veto restrictive NGO law

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s called to veto restrictive NGO law. The statement was made as the two-week deadline for the enactment of the law on «foreign representatives,» adopted by the Kyrgyzstani Parliament, approaches.

«It is imperative that President Sadyr Japarov vetoes a law which will have far-reaching implications on the ability of civil society to contribute to supporting the realization of the rights of the people of Kyrgyzstan,» Agnès Callamard said.

Maintaining free and favourable conditions for the work of civil society organizations is essential for securing a host of rights, she added.

Women’s rights, rural development, and access to water, improving working conditions, access to health services and inclusive environment for people with disabilities are just some of the myriads of issues that civil society organizations address, often with financial assistance from international partners.

I urge President Japarov to respond positively to the invitation of Kyrgyzstan NGOs to meet with him and prioritize the protection of the interests of the Kyrgyzstani people by vetoing the law.

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».
