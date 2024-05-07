Zhashyl Muras national campaign: Special account for fundraising opened

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan calls on citizens, government agencies, public organizations, development partners to take an active part in Zhashyl Muras national campaign. The ministry reported.

«Taking into account the need to ensure the accumulation of donor, grant funds received for the implementation of Zhashyl Muras national campaign, a special account of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic was opened,» the Ministry of Finance said.

4402011102016445 — Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched the national campaign Zhashyl Muras (Green Heritage) throughout Kyrgyzstan in March 2022 as part of the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development and the Year of Protection of Mountain Ecosystems and Climate Resilience.

In October 2023, Dastan Bekeshev, a deputy of Parliament, criticized its implementation at a parliamentary session. According to him, the campaign works on paper only.