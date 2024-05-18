09:41
USD 88.21
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

Brawl involving foreigners: Video with apologies recorded with detainees

A video with apologies of the detainees has been recorded in Bishkek today.

Earlier it was reported about a mass brawl involving foreigners that took place in Bishkek. The incident occurred in the courtyard of one of the hostels where foreigners live. They beat up several local residents.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» and three foreign citizens were detained.

About 300 young guys gathered yesterday night at the intersection of 7 April and Ogonbaev streets, who wanted pick a fight with the foreigners. The police set up cordons and attempted to prevent unrest. Some participants of the spontaneous rally were detained.
link: https://24.kg/english/294320/
views: 292
Print
Related
Brawl involving foreigners: Criminal case opened, 3 suspects detained
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy
Foreigners fined more than 1 million soms for 30 days in Bishkek
Brawl with shooting in Bishkek - nine people taken to police station
Foreigner steals $6,500 at Manas airport
More than 20 illegally working foreigners detected in Bishkek
Foreigner brutally beats saleswoman in Bishkek store
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Popular
Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek Mass brawl involving foreigners occurs in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek Kyrgyzstani who fought in Syria detained in Bishkek
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud 22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud
Manas airport evacuated due to bomb report Manas airport evacuated due to bomb report
18 May, Saturday
08:45
Brawl involving foreigners: Video with apologies recorded with detainees Brawl involving foreigners: Video with apologies record...
07:55
Brawl involving foreigners: Criminal case opened, 3 suspects detained
07:46
Brawl involving foreigners in Bishkek: 100 people come to take revenge
17 May, Friday
17:03
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud
16:16
President Sadyr Japarov meets with UN Under-Secretary-General
16:00
Sadyr Japarov: Every gram of gold and silver is under control
15:43
Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
15:07
New Vice President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty arrives in Kyrgyzstan