Brawl involving foreigners: Video with apologies recorded with detainees

A video with apologies of the detainees has been recorded in Bishkek today.

Earlier it was reported about a mass brawl involving foreigners that took place in Bishkek. The incident occurred in the courtyard of one of the hostels where foreigners live. They beat up several local residents.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» and three foreign citizens were detained.

About 300 young guys gathered yesterday night at the intersection of 7 April and Ogonbaev streets, who wanted pick a fight with the foreigners. The police set up cordons and attempted to prevent unrest. Some participants of the spontaneous rally were detained.