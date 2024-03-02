President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Prince Rahim Aga Khan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the significant contribution of Prince Aga Khan IV to development of cooperation between the two countries and helping to improve the lives of vulnerable people in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. He also thanked for the support provided to the ethnic Kyrgyz living in the Great and Little Pamirs of Afghanistan.

Sadyr Japarov focused on the activities of the University of Central Asia in the city of Naryn, which plays a key role in providing quality education for young people not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also in other countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The President stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of ecology, especially in the context of climate change, as well as in the development of a green and creative economy, and invited the Aga Khan Development Network to join efforts in combating the negative consequences of climate change and implementing measures for the development of mountain regions.

In turn, Prince Rahim Aga Khan emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation and developing institutions that correspond to the national priorities of Kyrgyzstan, and also expressed his readiness to help in this process. Rahim Aga Khan also noted the achievements of Kyrgyzstan in areas such as economics and foreign policy, and also expressed recognition of the foresight of the Kyrgyz government in matters of climate change and the environment.