Film by Kyrgyz director to be screened at Madrid and Amsterdam film festivals

The film «Mountain Wagtail» by Kyrgyz filmmaker Begaly Nargozu has been selected for participation in the competitions of the international festival Sprouts in Amsterdam and the Madrid Film Awards (MADFA). Websites of the festivals say.

In the Netherlands, the film is presented in the category «Best feature eco-film», in Madrid — «Best full-length feature film».

The festival will be held in Amsterdam from May 7 to May 12. The screening of the Kyrgyz film is scheduled for May 12. The festival in Madrid will be held on May 17.

The main theme of the film is preserving the morals and fundamental values of the Kyrgyz people, which are embodied by grandparents of Altyn, who live on the expanses of a high mountain syrt. The theme of confronting gender stereotypes rooted in society also comes to the forefront.

The film also features an acute environmental theme, parallel to the plot: the line of the glaciologist Urmat, who studies the ecological state of the country’s regions violated by gold mining companies, runs through the action.

The national premiere of the film «Mountain Wagtail» took place at Ala-Too cinema on December 15, 2023. It starred Zhamila Sydykbaeva, Choro Dumanaev, Asan Amanov, Ruslan Orozakunov, Albina Imasheva, Marat Ibraev, Ainura Esenalieva and others.